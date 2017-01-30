Mert Kahveci

fly.co - UI Concept

Mert Kahveci
Mert Kahveci
  • Save
fly.co - UI Concept concept animation travel ui ios app fly booking
fly.co - UI Concept concept animation travel ui ios app fly booking
fly.co - UI Concept concept animation travel ui ios app fly booking
fly.co - UI Concept concept animation travel ui ios app fly booking
fly.co - UI Concept concept animation travel ui ios app fly booking
fly.co - UI Concept concept animation travel ui ios app fly booking
Download color palette
  1. 1.gif
  2. 6.png
  3. 4.png
  4. 3.png
  5. 2.png
  6. 1.png

fly.co iOS app for fun and high quality flight experience

Concept video here -> https://goo.gl/8IKmKL

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2017
Mert Kahveci
Mert Kahveci

More by Mert Kahveci

View profile
    • Like