Dean Robinson

Little icons

Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
  • Save
Little icons icons hahlo previously on lost nextgame deanism tveet wpapi buscapade
Download color palette

I've been working on a handful of icons based on Paul Robert Lloyd's social media icons for use on my never-ending redesign.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2010
Dean Robinson
Dean Robinson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dean Robinson

View profile
    • Like