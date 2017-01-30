Nikolay Agafonov

Low poly city

Nikolay Agafonov
Nikolay Agafonov
  • Save
Low poly city game render 3d low poly city
Download color palette

Another low poly city for some project. W/o ground for now, but in progress.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 30, 2017
Nikolay Agafonov
Nikolay Agafonov

More by Nikolay Agafonov

View profile
    • Like