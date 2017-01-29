Sean Kerry

Rooster Walk Cycle

Rooster Walk Cycle funky minimal simple flat 2017 year gif chinese rooster animation cycle walk
So I'm venturing in to the world of motion graphics...

Where else to start but with @Fraser Davidson's incredible walk cycle class. Looking forward to learning more and sharing the results.

Posted on Jan 29, 2017
