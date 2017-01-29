Leonard Reese

B&H Custom Mobile Icons: Fills

B&H Custom Mobile Icons: Fills android ios ui design mobile
Here are the new batch of custom icons for the B&H mobile apps. The design objective was to come up with a consistent art style that would work across both iOS and Android.

Posted on Jan 29, 2017
