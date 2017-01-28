Ryan Magada

Birth/Death

Birth/Death custom type hand letter cycle hope death birth life skulls linework
People might believe that you are born once and that you die once... but I believe that life is a series of births and deaths. We aren't static. We're dynamic. The death of something is the birth of something new.

Posted on Jan 28, 2017
