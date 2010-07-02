Michael Spitz

3F : FINAL

3F : FINAL food sandwich 3 f monogram type logo branding identity
So this is the final for the 3F project. Designed for a quick stop sandwich shop, in Vladivostok, RU. Accordingly, there's a Cyrillic version to match...but I'm still not 100% clear on the translation ;)

It doesn't translate directly, but apparently has a similar rhythm... "ДЕШЕВО И ВКУСНО ТУТ"

There is of course a 3 color half tone equivalent, as well as simplified B/W / flat color versions for branding applications.

I'll likely follow up with the collateral on this, so I'll give it a post if anything interesting pops up...

