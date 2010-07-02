Inspired by Daniel's Daily Monster, I'm creating these using a fat Sharpie (to avoid putting too much detail into them) on white Post-It notes.

These were captured using my iSight (scanner is busted) and then adjusted in Photoshop using a combination of Levels and Curves, which is why they are slightly puffier than the originals.

Shown here is not actual size. They are about 3.5", roughly.