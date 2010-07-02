Erik Sagen

Creeps

Inspired by Daniel's Daily Monster, I'm creating these using a fat Sharpie (to avoid putting too much detail into them) on white Post-It notes.

These were captured using my iSight (scanner is busted) and then adjusted in Photoshop using a combination of Levels and Curves, which is why they are slightly puffier than the originals.

Shown here is not actual size. They are about 3.5", roughly.

Posted on Jul 2, 2010
