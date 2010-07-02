Daniel Waldron

85th Boredom

Daniel Waldron
Daniel Waldron
  • Save
85th Boredom red numbers badge seal eighty five 85 illustrator logo
Download color palette

Just playing around.

F5f79c61ba9995ea6ee5ff84900941eb
Rebound of
85th Badge Rebound
By Daniel Waldron
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2010
Daniel Waldron
Daniel Waldron

More by Daniel Waldron

View profile
    • Like