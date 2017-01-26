Shane

Another asset to share :) This one was from a developer portfolio app I was prototyping, I needed the commit grid from github in an asset form so I built it out. Feel free to download it and use it in any project which is helpful to you :)

https://www.sketchappsources.com/free-source/1350-github-ui-sketch-freebie-resource.html

Posted on Jan 26, 2017
