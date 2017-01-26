Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Antoni Botev

Minimalist Egg Nutrition Data

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Minimalist Egg Nutrition Data
Minimalist Egg Nutrition Data ui freestyle what if ui ios white user interface carbs proteine fats egg nutrition minimalist
Yesterday I was eating my eggs on breakfast and I was thinking it would be useful if I could track what I eat every day. I know there are number of different apps for that… but what if there is one more. A minimalist one?

Antoni Botev
Antoni Botev
Product Designer
