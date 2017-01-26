Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Octopus Process

Octopus Process monster octopus geometric cartoon branding illustration
HELLOOOOO DRIBBBLEEE! I'm so excited to be part of this awesome community!

This is the process of the illustration for an app logo that I was working on. The app is a collaboration platform for college students.

Here's the complete project on Behance: https://goo.gl/4eCSdH

Posted on Jan 26, 2017
