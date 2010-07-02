Josh Hemsley

Footer Bar footer blue gray
I hate these sticky menu bar footers but at least this one serves a decent purpose for this client.

Oh and this is just me toying around with another color scheme from my previous shot. :)

Posted on Jul 2, 2010
