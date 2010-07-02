Matthew Skiles

Hand-Crafted Wood Texture - Angled

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
Hand-Crafted Wood Texture - Angled wood texture
Download color palette

Thought I'd try making a angled one as well.

9eb48656eb980f0f75f2118678e13bae
Rebound of
Hand-Crafted Wood Texture
By Matthew Skiles
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2010
Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like