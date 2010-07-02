Leighton Hubbell

Desert logo illustration

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
  • Save
Desert logo illustration desert logo design illustration cactus sun heat orange
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2010
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like