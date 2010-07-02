Brian White

AICPA - 360 Degrees of Financial Literacy Icons

Brian White
Brian White
Hire Me
  • Save
AICPA - 360 Degrees of Financial Literacy Icons icon icons vector illustrator
Download color palette

Site went live earlier this year here: http://www.360financialliteracy.org/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2010
Brian White
Brian White
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian White

View profile
    • Like