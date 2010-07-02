Andy Stone

Two-Layer iPhone Navigation

gui iphone geolocation maps navigation nav metallic
Working on the navigation for this iPhone app. The focus of the app will be the map view, so the entire navigation can be hidden whenever the user wants a larger view of what is going on around them.

Posted on Jul 2, 2010
