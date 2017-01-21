Dan Lehman
Emerson Stone

Carla's Cameras

Dan Lehman
Emerson Stone
Dan Lehman for Emerson Stone
Hire Us
  • Save
Carla's Cameras urban simple pattern line building house store city door sidewalk texture
Download color palette

Architectural illustration exploration using 2 line weights and textural patterns.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2017
Emerson Stone
Emerson Stone
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Emerson Stone

View profile
    • Like