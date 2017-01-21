Ozi Thohari

Music App UI Concept

Ozi Thohari
Ozi Thohari
Hire Me
  • Save
Music App UI Concept purple concept app music design ui debut
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble,
I'm so glad to upload my first shot in dribbble and I hope you like it.

Matur nuwun sanget to mas @adiatma bani for the invitation!

Thanks for watching :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2017
Ozi Thohari
Ozi Thohari
Click 'Hire Me' Button 👇 Pls.
Hire Me

More by Ozi Thohari

View profile
    • Like