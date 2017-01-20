Cagri Yurtbasi

Invite Winners

There were more than 70 participants and it took me a long time to pick the winners. Finally i've made my choices.

Congrats to @kalwas @Waleed @macejmaciejt !

Welcome to the game!

Posted on Jan 20, 2017
Sr. Designer specialized on design systems and prototyping

