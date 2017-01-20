I want to crack the travel package browsing experience for Honeymoon & Family travelers.

After reading too many trip stories of these travelers. I discovered their wants, expectations and problems and I found that people actually don't look for places. They look for the experiences which they will be going to get on those places. When they plan a trip, The initial thought was to do something different, to get a escape from daily routine and to come closer to their loved ones.

So instead of categorising the packages according places. I haves classified them into experiences (in their actual need). Also, When tried to build a smart mechanism for knowing their needs. So that system can show them only those travel packages which are actually matching their needs.

Feel free to give your feedbacks and Help me to improve :)

