DVDD UNTD

DVDD UNTD retrogression usa trump protest arrow snake monoline
"In the peaceful, but unrelenting defense of progress".

An abbreviated version of my illustration for @Blake Ink's new project, Divided United, to protest the incoming administration's retrogressive agenda.

http://www.dividedunited.com/

Posted on Jan 19, 2017
