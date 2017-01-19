Mitko Angelov

EL CACTO

Mitko Angelov
Mitko Angelov
  • Save
EL CACTO cartoon character guitar character design cactus mitko angelov mariachi el cacto mexico illustration mico drawing
Download color palette

It's not my debut but it's my first GIF here, so I hope you like it! :)

Mitko Angelov
Mitko Angelov

More by Mitko Angelov

View profile
    • Like