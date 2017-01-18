Jan
Vertical rhythm in typograhy

Jan
Little Miss Robot
Jan for Little Miss Robot
Vertical rhythm in typograhy minimal typo sass typography css code
I've been experimenting with vertical rhythm in typography achieved through CSS and I'm pretty satisfied with how this turned out.

It feels very balanced, yet still flexible enough to expand upon in the future. Everything is based on a base font-size, which makes it really easy to re-use for different font-sizes, without losing the nice rhythm between the different elements & sections.

Posted on Jan 18, 2017
