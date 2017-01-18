Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy
Eddie Lobanovskiy for unfold
Work Modes
There are two work modes at our office! ☝️

I thought it would be cool to play with our half circle U logo a bit and see if I can "turn" it into something interesting, so the first biggest idea I can come up with sun & the moon.

I am a huge fan of Mirtho Prepont's work and this execution was highly inspired by one of his pieces, just wanted to experiment with that style. Be sure to follow that dude!

Posted on Jan 18, 2017
