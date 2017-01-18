🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
There are two work modes at our office! ☝️
I thought it would be cool to play with our half circle U logo a bit and see if I can "turn" it into something interesting, so the first biggest idea I can come up with sun & the moon.
I am a huge fan of Mirtho Prepont's work and this execution was highly inspired by one of his pieces, just wanted to experiment with that style. Be sure to follow that dude!
