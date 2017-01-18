Piotr Bakker

Financial charts

Piotr Bakker
Piotr Bakker
  • Save
Financial charts visualization investing fintech finance stats graph data dashboard line chart
Financial charts visualization investing fintech finance stats graph data dashboard line chart
Download color palette
  1. shot-financial-charts.png
  2. attachment-financial-charts.png

Back in September I helped two of my dev friends with the design of their site http://fairlyvalued.com. The site contains simple financial charts (revenue, income etc.) for value investors researching companies to put money into. They just launched, feel free to take a peek if you’re into this kind of stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2017
Piotr Bakker
Piotr Bakker

More by Piotr Bakker

View profile
    • Like