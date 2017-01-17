Dan Cederholm
A Tiny Announcement

Arcs. Every shot has one. So does every business. Along those lines—well, curves—we’re happy to announce that Dribbble has tweaked its trajectory: we’re now part of Tiny.

See also @Andrew Wilkinson's post about our new home!

Posted on Jan 17, 2017
