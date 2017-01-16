Mike Włodarski

👨🏼‍🔬 Implant Dental - ecommerce

👨🏼‍🔬 Implant Dental - ecommerce startup dribbble principle ui dentist ux tech clean science white design webdesign
Hi ppl!
Another shot of dentist stuff project :)
I've been trying to make it looks as clean as possible.

See attachment for real pixels or see Behance presentation.

Posted on Jan 16, 2017
Senior Product Designer
