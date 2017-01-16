Nur Praditya

Bus Tracking App - Exploration

Nur Praditya
Nur Praditya
Hire Me
  • Save
Bus Tracking App - Exploration maps bus list ios management mobile trip guide transportation
Bus Tracking App - Exploration maps bus list ios management mobile trip guide transportation
Download color palette
  1. preview.png
  2. bus-tracking-apps.jpg

Today exploration bus tracking app.

Feedback is very welcome and press "L" if you like it. :)


Start a project:
lets.morva@gmail.com

Need fast response?
⌁ chat us on skype

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2017
Nur Praditya
Nur Praditya
Move ⌁ Solve Together.
Hire Me

More by Nur Praditya

View profile
    • Like