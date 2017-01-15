Food app order tracking

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello mates!
I would like to show you a new food application concept for iOS.
If you like it, show some love by pressing “L”. If you have any feedback on your mind, drop them in comment box.
check out the attachment for real pixel in 2x. 😊
Happy weekend.