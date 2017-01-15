Vy Tat

Paxira - Achievement Badges pt.2

Vy Tat
Vy Tat
Hire Me
  • Save
Paxira - Achievement Badges pt.2 badge illustration cycling paxira icons
Download color palette

I had the amazing opportunity in 2016 to work with the Paxira team on creating a set of achievement badges for their cycling tracker app.

https://paxira.life/

Paxira badges 1 d 2x
Rebound of
Paxira - Achievement Badges pt.1
By Vy Tat
View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2017
Vy Tat
Vy Tat
^[Vee] - Hello!
Hire Me

More by Vy Tat

View profile
    • Like