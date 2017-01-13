Mannschaft

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Teams can now check their stats just like the Pros do. There's even a roster where you can sort team members by views, likes, and comments (and you can also view member stats for just team shots or all shots).
You can check your team stats by logging in as the team or by going to your own stats page and selecting "Use Dribbble as [Your Team Name]" from the user menu.