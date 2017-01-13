Adam Darowski
Mannschaft

Teams can now check their stats just like the Pros do. There's even a roster where you can sort team members by views, likes, and comments (and you can also view member stats for just team shots or all shots).

You can check your team stats by logging in as the team or by going to your own stats page and selecting "Use Dribbble as [Your Team Name]" from the user menu.

Posted on Jan 13, 2017
