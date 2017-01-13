Jan

[blog] My 6 resolutions as a product designer

Jan
Jan
Hire Me
  • Save
[blog] My 6 resolutions as a product designer
Download color palette

It might be a bit cliché, as in terribly unoriginal, but I wanted to share my new year’s resolutions for this year. Quite honestly, I’m not a big fan of these resolutions as they tend to be...

read the full post on medium: 6 resolutions for 2017 to challenge myself as a designer.

Posted on Jan 13, 2017
Jan
Jan
Design Lead & Creative Developer
Hire Me

More by Jan

View profile
    • Like