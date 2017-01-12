Trending designs to inspire you
New Creative Pep Talk podcast!
https://soundcloud.com/creativepeptalk/116-unlock-your-true-potential
116 - Unlock Your True Potential
This episode is about giving space to that small whisper in your life that tells you there’s a reason for your existence. Tapping into this purpose unleashes a well of creative energy like nothing else can!
Thanks to our syndicate Illustration Age, you can find this show at www.illustrationage.com/creativepeptalk
Thanks to Yoni Wolf and the band WHY? for our theme music.
Thanks to my man Nate Utesch and his band Metavari for all the other tunes! soundcloud.com/metavari
Astropad App - Turn Your iPad into a Graphics Tablet! The episode art was made using Astropad!
http://astropad.com/?utm_source=Creative%20Pep%20Talk&utm_medium=Podcast&utm_campaign=Creative%20Pep%20Talk