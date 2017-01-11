Make a Mark 2017 Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Each year, I've redesigned the Make a Mark website for that year's event.
This year's is my favorite so far! You can see it live, here: http://letsmakeamark.org
Some goals we discussed were breaking up the design, so it doesn't feel blocky. The audience is mostly designers & developers that would appreciate a modern, design-forward page. We also wanted to add dimension with elements that surprise, or break the norm on most websites. We wanted it to show a smart use of color and typography.
Most importantly, we wanted to make sure the site didn't feel like a product or agency website. Instead, we wanted it to feel more like a magazine.