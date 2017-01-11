Make a Mark 2017 Website

Each year, I've redesigned the Make a Mark website for that year's event.

This year's is my favorite so far! You can see it live, here: http://letsmakeamark.org

Some goals we discussed were breaking up the design, so it doesn't feel blocky. The audience is mostly designers & developers that would appreciate a modern, design-forward page. We also wanted to add dimension with elements that surprise, or break the norm on most websites. We wanted it to show a smart use of color and typography.

Most importantly, we wanted to make sure the site didn't feel like a product or agency website. Instead, we wanted it to feel more like a magazine.