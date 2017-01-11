User registration animation

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Last week I was working on Settings Animation. Now it was time to have a look on user registration and on boarding.
I also made short tutorial for you, check it below. 🚀
— Tutorial: How to make jelly animation under 60s
—
I share behind the scenes on Instagram and I Tweet.