Plus expanded

ux ui photo interaction icon mobile app iphone ios animation
Just thought of a quick little idea on how to hide stuff in plus buttons... and obviously minus would show less ;)

L - for like or L - for lame.

I tweet , instagram & sometimes snap

Posted on Jan 11, 2017
Founder & Creative Director at Unfold 🍉
