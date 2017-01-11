Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design

Filtered Map Search Details

Filtered Map Search Details
  1. artboard_copy_2.png
  2. Filter_Detail.png
  3. Search_Detail_Copy_3.png
  4. Distance_Search_Edit.png
  5. Search_Detail_List.png

Shot for quickly searching your map zones and filter to your likings. Loved how this one is turning out.

---
Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

Posted on Jan 11, 2017
