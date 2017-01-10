Triyandi Saputra
Wallet App

Triyandi Saputra
Wallet App balance bank grid view popup blue homescreen pay bill transfer payment wallet mobile ui
  1. attachment.jpg
  2. attachment.jpg

Hi Guys...A few month ago we design wallet app which have any features like Top Up, Transfer and etc. Feel free to give feedback for us. :)

