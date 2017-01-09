Clint McManaman

BARCODES!?!?!

BARCODES!?!?! barcode profile church location automation check-in ui ux wallet apple
Case Study Here.

We're working on bringing check-in to all Life.Church campuses via the LifeChurch app. This will allow attenders to check-in for events, serving, kids drop-off, etc.

Posted on Jan 9, 2017
Product Design @ Headway.

