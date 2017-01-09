The Tired Gal

Budi Tanrim

Happy Monday.

------------------
Weekend is more like a play time, an opportunity for me to learn something that completely I've never done in day-to-day work environment.

I spent 14 hours at the weekend on this girl.
I have learnt a couple of trick in After Effect, such as:
- Basic rigging
- Do hair movement;
- Make a micro movement.
------------------

Posted on Jan 9, 2017
