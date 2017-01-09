The Tired Gal

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Happy Monday.
------------------
Weekend is more like a play time, an opportunity for me to learn something that completely I've never done in day-to-day work environment.
I spent 14 hours at the weekend on this girl.
I have learnt a couple of trick in After Effect, such as:
- Basic rigging
- Do hair movement;
- Make a micro movement.
------------------
Let me know if you enjoy this by pressing "L" to keep me going with the animation in the future :)
Budi
