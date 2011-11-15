Cameron Moll

Type testing rama slab c brick wood type
Testing a newly acquired typeface, Rama Slab C by Ryoichi Tsunekawa. Inspired by this photo.

A well-spent $20, I'd say.

Posted on Nov 15, 2011
