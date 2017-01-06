Trending designs to inspire you
Recently completed a set of spot illustrations for Michelin Guide Singapore, introducing the hidden meanings behind Osechi Ryori (Japanese New Year Food). Did you know that shrimp are a symbol of longevity, because their curved body looks like the bent back of the elderly?
View the full set on my Behance. Happy New Year everyone!