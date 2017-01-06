Siow Jun

🦐👴

illustration spot food japanese year new ryori osechi singapore guide michelin
Recently completed a set of spot illustrations for Michelin Guide Singapore, introducing the hidden meanings behind Osechi Ryori (Japanese New Year Food). Did you know that shrimp are a symbol of longevity, because their curved body looks like the bent back of the elderly?

View the full set on my Behance. Happy New Year everyone!

Posted on Jan 6, 2017
