Dan Schonhaar

About Me infographic teaser 2

Dan Schonhaar
Dan Schonhaar
  • Save
About Me infographic teaser 2 redesign minute44 dark simple infographic aliens m41a pulse rifle
Download color palette

Another little nugget from my upcoming infographic about me page.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 1, 2010
Dan Schonhaar
Dan Schonhaar

More by Dan Schonhaar

View profile
    • Like