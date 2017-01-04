Burger menu at the bottom

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Burger menu has lots of drawbacks. They do not show a current menu item, they hide the main menu options and often it is not handy to reach them on the screen. However, in comparison to a standard “More” tab in the bottom bar, a Burger menu doesn't overlap a Context menu. What if we try to solve all these problems?
http://share.framerjs.com/03i6pz8ja7xq/