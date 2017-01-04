Date Switcher

Simon Gustavsson

Toggl approached us in late 2015 to help redesign and refresh their powerful time tracking web app. Packed with features, it lets you and your team boost productivity, manage billing and increase transparency.

Posted on Jan 4, 2017
