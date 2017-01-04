Kate Ferrara

MAKERSHIFT Branding

color bright harrisburg fair pattern festival branding logo maker
Branding for a maker's fair coming to Harrisburg this summer. The focus will be on the categories of STEAM (science, tech, engineering, art and math). To denote the categories we created patterns out of the corresponding letter for use on all of the collateral and signage.

Stay tuned for more on MAKERSHIFT.

Jan 4, 2017
