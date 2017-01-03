Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Social Actions ✍️ flow social message post tweet reply interface app ux ui android ios
Social Actions ✍️ flow social message post tweet reply interface app ux ui android ios
Time for a small update, we decided to redesign the complete flow of Social Actions on mobile. Don't forget to checkout the full preview for more pixels.

📲 Download Mention for free on AndroidiOS

--

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

Posted on Jan 3, 2017
