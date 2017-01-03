Trending designs to inspire you
…this is V2 of what we currently have as we're about to head into R3. This one is another modern approach but with a bolder look. Love this one personally, but the first option is more in line with what she currently has, and will be a nice step forward. This one might be too much of a shift, but we both still like what it could be. Not sure if I'm in love with this sans with this serif though. Thoughts?