Ted Kulakevich
unfold

MVMT Watch

Ted Kulakevich
unfold
Ted Kulakevich for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
MVMT Watch design flat modern ux ui app watch
MVMT Watch design flat modern ux ui app watch
Download color palette
  1. mvmt_watches.jpg
  2. mvmt_2x.jpg

Hey Dribbblers, Happy New Year! New years resolution: Dribbble more & work less :) I purchased a MVMT watch recently love the look and quality of their watches so I designed this UI.
Feedback appreciated, Check out attachment for 2X

View all tags
Posted on Jan 3, 2017
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like